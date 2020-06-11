Germany Records 555 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 185,416 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Germany has confirmed 555 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 185,416, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by 26 to 8,755 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 318 new cases and 18 fatalities.

More than 171,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 7.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 416,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.