Germany Records 569 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 203,368 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Germany has confirmed 569 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 203,368, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by six to 9,101 people within the same period of time.

Some 189,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 454 new coronavirus cases and five fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 15.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 622,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.