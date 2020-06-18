Germany Records 580 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 187,764 - Robert Koch Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Germany has confirmed 580 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 187,764, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by 26 to 8,856 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 345 new cases and 30 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 8.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 448,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.