Germany Records 583 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 200,843 - Robert Koch Institute

Germany Records 583 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 200,843 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Germany has confirmed 583 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 200,843, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The death toll has grown by four to 9,082 people within the same period of time.

Some 186,900 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 534 new cases and seven fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 13.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 589,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

