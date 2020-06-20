UrduPoint.com
Germany Records 601 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 189,135 - Robert Koch Institute

Sat 20th June 2020 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Germany has confirmed 601 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 189,135, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by 11 to 8,883 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 770 new cases and 16 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 8.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 459,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

