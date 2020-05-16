UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Records 620 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 173,772 - Robert Koch Institute

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 09:10 AM

Germany Records 620 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 173,772 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Germany has confirmed 620 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 173,772, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by 57 to 7,881 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 913 new cases and 101 fatalities.

More than 152,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 307,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Germany Same March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

9 hours ago

EU Aims to 'Discourage' Israel From Annexing Pales ..

8 hours ago

Lebanon says ready to float pound only after aid s ..

8 hours ago

EU to push Israel to ditch West Bank annexation pl ..

8 hours ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Unlikely to Give Terrorists Oppo ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.