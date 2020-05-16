Germany Records 620 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 173,772 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Germany has confirmed 620 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 173,772, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by 57 to 7,881 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 913 new cases and 101 fatalities.

More than 152,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 307,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.