Germany Records 638 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 177,850 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Germany has confirmed 638 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 177,850, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by 42 to 8,216 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 460 new cases and 27 fatalities.

About 160,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 338,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.