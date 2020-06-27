UrduPoint.com
Germany Records 687 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 193,243 - Robert Koch Institute

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 08:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Germany has confirmed 687 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 193,243, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by six to 8,954 people within the same period of time.

Some 177,500 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 477 new cases and 21 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 9.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 493,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

