Germany Records 738 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 181,196 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Germany has confirmed 738 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 181,196, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by 39 to 8,489 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 741 new cases and 39 fatalities.

Almost 165,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 364,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.