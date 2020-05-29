Germany Records 741 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 180,458 - Robert Koch Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Germany has confirmed 741 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 180,458, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The death toll has grown by 39 to 8,450 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 353 new cases and 62 fatalities.

More than 164,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 360,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.