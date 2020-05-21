Germany Records 745 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 176,752 - Robert Koch Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Germany has confirmed 745 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 176,752, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by 57 to 8,147 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 797 new cases and 83 fatalities.

More than 158,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 328,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.