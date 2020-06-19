Germany Records 770 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 188,534 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Germany has confirmed 770 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 188,534, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The death toll has grown by 16 to 8,872 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 580 new cases and 26 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 8.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 453,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.