Germany Records 781 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 204,964 - Robert Koch Institute

Sat 25th July 2020 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Germany has confirmed 781 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 204,964, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by seven to 9,118 people within the same period of time.

Some 189,800 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 815 new coronavirus cases and 10 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 15.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 638,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

