Germany Records 782 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 246,948 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Germany has confirmed 782 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 246,948, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The death toll now stands at 9,319 people, two fatalities less than yesterday after the revision of data by the institute.

Some 222,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 1,311 new coronavirus cases and eight fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 26.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 867,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.