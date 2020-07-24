Germany Records 815 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 204,183 - Robert Koch Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Germany has confirmed 815 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 204,183, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The death toll has grown by 10 to 9,111 people within the same period of time.

Some 189,400 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 569 new coronavirus cases and six fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 15.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 632,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.