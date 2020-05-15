Germany Records 913 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 173,000 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Germany has confirmed 913 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 173,152, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The death toll has grown by 101 to 7,824 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 933 new cases and 89 fatalities.

More than 151,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 302,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.