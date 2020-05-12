UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Records 933 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Robert Koch Institute

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:30 AM

Germany Records 933 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Germany has confirmed 933 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (357 yesterday), bringing the total count to 170,508, the Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday.

The death toll has grown by 116 (22 yesterday) over the same period of time, with the number of COVID-19-related fatalities recorded since the beginning of the outbreak reaching 7,533.

Over 147,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany.

Bavaria accounts for the highest number of Germany's coronavirus cases (44,593), followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (35,333) and Baden-Wurttemberg (33,359). The country's capital of Berlin has recorded 6,274 COVID-19 cases.

Germany went into COVID-19 lockdown in mid-March and has been easing restrictions since late April.

At the same time, the country extended social distancing until June 5 to preserve the progress made during the first phase of lockdown easing.

The Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday that the coronavirus basic reproduction number in Germany reached 1.1, though it used to remain below 1 in the past few days. It means that on average, 100 infected people will infect 110 more people. The institute has repeatedly referred to the indicator as a key factor for decision-making in the fight against the epidemic. Experts see a decrease in the basic reproduction number below 1 as a condition for easing restrictions.

Related Topics

Germany Berlin Progress Same April June Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 12, 2020 in Pakistan

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE excels in addressing crises, exceptional circu ..

8 hours ago

Hindu community in Abu Dhabi supports call to pray ..

9 hours ago

Burj Khalifa lights up, secures 1.2 million meals ..

9 hours ago

UAE embassy in Lebanon launches third phase of Ift ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.