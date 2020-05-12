Germany Records 933 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Germany has confirmed 933 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (357 yesterday), bringing the total count to 170,508, the Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday.

The death toll has grown by 116 (22 yesterday) over the same period of time, with the number of COVID-19-related fatalities recorded since the beginning of the outbreak reaching 7,533.

Over 147,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany.

Bavaria accounts for the highest number of Germany's coronavirus cases (44,593), followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (35,333) and Baden-Wurttemberg (33,359). The country's capital of Berlin has recorded 6,274 COVID-19 cases.

Germany went into COVID-19 lockdown in mid-March and has been easing restrictions since late April.

At the same time, the country extended social distancing until June 5 to preserve the progress made during the first phase of lockdown easing.

The Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday that the coronavirus basic reproduction number in Germany reached 1.1, though it used to remain below 1 in the past few days. It means that on average, 100 infected people will infect 110 more people. The institute has repeatedly referred to the indicator as a key factor for decision-making in the fight against the epidemic. Experts see a decrease in the basic reproduction number below 1 as a condition for easing restrictions.