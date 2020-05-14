Germany Records 933 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 172,000 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Germany has confirmed 933 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 172,239, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by 89 to 7,723 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 798 new cases and 101 fatalities.

More than 150,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 297,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.