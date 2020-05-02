Germany Records 945 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 161,000 - Robert Koch Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Germany has confirmed 945 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 161,703, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by 94 to 6,575 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 1,639 new cases and 193 fatalities.

About 129,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 238,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.