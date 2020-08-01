Germany Records 955 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 209,653 - Robert Koch Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Germany has confirmed 955 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 209,653, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by seven to 9,148 people within the same period of time.

More than 192,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 870 new coronavirus cases and seven fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 17.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 678,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.