Germany Records First Case Of UK Covid Strain

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:58 PM

Germany records first case of UK Covid strain

Germany on Thursday recorded its first case of the mutant coronavirus variant sweeping Britain, after a woman who flew in from London tested positive for the strain

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Germany on Thursday recorded its first case of the mutant coronavirus variant sweeping Britain, after a woman who flew in from London tested positive for the strain.

"It is the first known case in Germany," the health ministry of Baden-Wuerttemberg state said in a statement.

The woman had arrived in Frankfurt airport on December 20 from London Heathrow.

She was driven home by her relatives into quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 on arrival at the airport.

A day later, she began showing mild symptoms and a second test also turned up positive.

A sample of her swab test was sent to a specialised laboratory for further analysis.

"Today the virus variant B.1.1.7 was detected there," added the regional ministry.

Germany on Tuesday extended a ban on arrivals from the United Kingdom until January 6 after the new strain, which British authorities say is more infectious, appeared there.

