Germany Records Monkeypox Infection In Child - Robert Koch Institute

Published September 06, 2022

Germany Records Monkeypox Infection in Child - Robert Koch Institute

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Tuesday that monkeypox, predominantly found in adult men, was detected in a child in early September, and the case is now being studied

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Tuesday that monkeypox, predominantly found in adult men, was detected in a child in early September, and the case is now being studied.

"So far only 14 female cases and three cases among male teenagers have been registered in Germany. In early September, a monkeypox infection was detected in a child, which is now further evaluated," the RKI wrote on its website.

First cases of monkeypox were reported in Germany in May. As of Tuesday, September 6, the RKI registered 3,505 cases of monkeypox across all 16 Federal States. Since early August, the number of weekly cases have decreased.

"This overall tendency is a result of separate local trends, which evolve in completely different ways. That is why it remains to be seen if the fall in cases continues," the institute added.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that is not easily transmitted and usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. The virus can enter the human body through broken skin, respiratory tract, eyes, nose, mouth, and bodily fluids. It originates in animals like rodents and primates in remote parts of Central and West Africa.

