Germany Records Over 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 243,000 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,218 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, almost twice as many as the day before, which brings the country's total to over 243,000, according to the latest data provided on Tuesday by the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention.

Given the update, the total number of those infected in Germany now stands at 243,599. Meanwhile, over the past day, the death toll from the disease has grown by four to 9,302.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, more than 217,600 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

The Robert Koch Institute warns that there has been an increase in COVID-19 case numbers in many Federal states in Germany over the past weeks, while the average age of infected individuals has been decreasing.

The increase comes after the anti-lockdown protests that swept Berlin over the weekend. Organized by Stuttgart's Querdenken 711 initiative group, which criticizes the government's response to the pandemic, the demonstrations gathered some 38,000 people. The police initially opposed the rallies due to fears that they would attract a massive crowd but later allowed it under conditions that organizers would ensure compliance with safety regulations.

At some point, far-right protesters clashed with the police near the Russian embassy, while another group of protesters waving the black-white-red flag of the German Reich tried to break into parliament. As a result, over 300 arrests were made.

