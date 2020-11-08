Germany Records Over 16,000 New COVID-19 Cases - Robert Koch Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Germany has confirmed more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 658,505, the Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday.

Within the past 24 hours, the country has registered 16,017 new coronavirus cases, down from record 23,399 cases registered the day before.

The death toll has grown by 63 to 11,289 people within the same period of time. More than 419,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, nearly 50 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with nearly 1.25 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.