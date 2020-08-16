UrduPoint.com
Germany Records Zero COVID-19 Fatalities In Last 24 Hours - Robert Koch Institute

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

Germany Records Zero COVID-19 Fatalities in Last 24 Hours - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Germany has had zero deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, while the number of infections has increased by 625, the Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the daily increase was 1,415, along with six fatalities.

The highest concentrations of coronavirus cases are in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria, and Baden-Wurttemberg, with 54,390, 52,888, and 38,480, respectively.

Germany has confirmed a total of 223,453 cases, as well as 9,231 fatalities.

