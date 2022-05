Germany Reduces Dependence on Russian Energy Resources to 'Zero' - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Germany decided to permanently cut its dependence on Russian energy resources to "zero", German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Germany decided to permanently cut its dependence on Russian energy resources to "zero", German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"We understood more than clearly that economic dependence does not lead to security if the aggressor is indifferent to the well-being of its people.

Therefore, we are reducing our dependence on Russian energy to zero with all the consequences. And this is forever," Baerbock said during a press conference in Kiev.