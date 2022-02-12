UrduPoint.com

Germany Reducing Personnel At Embassy In Kiev - Foreign Minister

Germany is scaling down the number of employees at its embassy in Kiev and moving the consulate general from Dnipro in the east of Ukraine to Lviv in the west, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Saturday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Germany is scaling down the number of employees at its embassy in Kiev and moving the consulate general from Dnipro in the east of Ukraine to Lviv in the west, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Saturday.

"We will keep our embassy in Kiev open but will reduce the number of diplomatic staff stationed there. Our consulate general for Donetsk, which has been based in Dnipro since 2014, will be temporarily relocated to Lviv," Baerbock said, as quoted on the German Foreign Ministry's Twitter account.

