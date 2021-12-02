Germany Referred to EU Court Over Failure to Implement Common Rail Requirements - EC

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The European Commission announced on Thursday that it has referred Germany to the EU Court of Justice over the country's failure to comply with regulations on rail safety and interoperability.

Around 16% of the entire German rail network does not comply with the requirements of relevant EU directives, according to Brussels. This has created obstacles to the completion of the Single European Rail Area, the EC noted.

"The Commission today decided to refer Germany to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to apply the rail safety and interoperability requirements set out in Directives 2004/49/EC and 2008/57/EC to its regional transport networks," the statement reads.

The decision followed several years of correspondence on the issue between the Commission and the German authorities. Brussels found Berlin's explanations to be unsatisfactory as they "did not provide convincing arguments in response to the Commission's concern regarding the non-application of the EU rail safety and interoperability acquis."

The EU legislation on rail safety and interoperability aims to make differing European rail systems compatible, facilitate the bloc-wide development of rail transport and ensure its competitiveness.