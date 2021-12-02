UrduPoint.com

Germany Referred To EU Court Over Failure To Implement Common Rail Requirements - EC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:43 PM

Germany Referred to EU Court Over Failure to Implement Common Rail Requirements - EC

The European Commission announced on Thursday that it has referred Germany to the EU Court of Justice over the country's failure to comply with regulations on rail safety and interoperability

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The European Commission announced on Thursday that it has referred Germany to the EU Court of Justice over the country's failure to comply with regulations on rail safety and interoperability.

Around 16% of the entire German rail network does not comply with the requirements of relevant EU directives, according to Brussels. This has created obstacles to the completion of the Single European Rail Area, the EC noted.

"The Commission today decided to refer Germany to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to apply the rail safety and interoperability requirements set out in Directives 2004/49/EC and 2008/57/EC to its regional transport networks," the statement reads.

The decision followed several years of correspondence on the issue between the Commission and the German authorities. Brussels found Berlin's explanations to be unsatisfactory as they "did not provide convincing arguments in response to the Commission's concern regarding the non-application of the EU rail safety and interoperability acquis."

The EU legislation on rail safety and interoperability aims to make differing European rail systems compatible, facilitate the bloc-wide development of rail transport and ensure its competitiveness.

Related Topics

German European Union Germany Brussels Berlin Court

Recent Stories

All reservations of alliance in Punjab to be addre ..

All reservations of alliance in Punjab to be addressed soon: Spokesperson Hassan ..

2 minutes ago
 German Authorities Tighten COVID Restrictions for ..

German Authorities Tighten COVID Restrictions for Unvaccinated Persons - Merkel

2 minutes ago
 US Weekly Jobless Claims Up 28,000 From Pandemic L ..

US Weekly Jobless Claims Up 28,000 From Pandemic Low

2 minutes ago
 Chairmen BoI, PTA discuss investment opportunities ..

Chairmen BoI, PTA discuss investment opportunities in telecom sector

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court orders to put a women's name on ECL ..

Supreme Court orders to put a women's name on ECL allegedly involved in girls tr ..

2 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Decided to Increase Oil Production in Januar ..

OPEC+ Decided to Increase Oil Production in January by Planned 400,000 Bpd

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.