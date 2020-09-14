UrduPoint.com
Germany Refrains From Naming Labs That Confirm Navalny's Alleged Poisoning - Gov't

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:36 PM

Germany Refrains From Naming Labs That Confirm Navalny's Alleged Poisoning - Gov't

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The German government will not specify which French and Swedish laboratories have confirmed Berlin's claims that Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was poisoned, the government's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the spokesman claimed that laboratories in France and Sweden confirmed that Navalny had been poisoned by a nerve agent of the Novichok group.

"I cannot give right here any information beyond the statement that we have made. These are specialized laboratories," Seibert said when asked about the facilities in question.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the man was flown to the Berlin-based Charite hospital for further treatment. On Wednesday, the German government said that doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow responded by pointing out the lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny.

