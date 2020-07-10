UrduPoint.com
Germany Refuses to Comment on Ongoing Espionage Probe Into Gov't Employee

The German government on Friday refused to comment on the alleged espionage case against a government press office employee that was revealed in a recently published security report

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The German government on Friday refused to comment on the alleged espionage case against a government press office employee that was revealed in a recently published security report.

On Thursday, the country's Interior Ministry made public its annual report on the protection of the constitution, revealing that since December 2019, Germany has been looking into an employee of the government's press office who has been working for Egyptian intelligence for several years.

"We do not comment on neither ongoing investigations nor personal issues," German government deputy spokesperson Martina Fitz said.

Her Foreign Ministry colleague, Rainer Breul, stressed that Germany does not allow foreign intelligence agencies to operate within its borders.

The spokespersons have not answered whether the suspected spy remains in Germany, as well as whether he has been incarcerated. Fitz has also refused to say if the suspect has been in contact with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The suspect is said to be working at the reception service, which organizes information and political trips for German lawmakers, who can bring excursion groups from their districts to the capital three times per year, according to Fitz. About 2,500 of such visits, with a total of approximately 120,000 participants, take place every year.

