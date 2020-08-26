UrduPoint.com
Germany Refuses To Comment On Security Status Of Hospital Treating Navalny

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:19 PM

Germany Refuses to Comment on Security Status of Hospital Treating Navalny

Germany's Federal Interior Ministry refused to comment about the changes in security measures at Berlin's Charite Hospital where Russian politician Alexey Navalny is being treated with suspected poisoning

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Germany's Federal Interior Ministry refused to comment about the changes in security measures at Berlin's Charite Hospital where Russian politician Alexey Navalny is being treated with suspected poisoning.

"The Federal Ministry of the Interior does not provide any information about the protective measures taken by the security authorities, so as not to jeopardize their success," the ministry responded to a Sputnik inquiry.

Berlin Police similarly refused to comment about the reasoning behind removal of police guards from outside the hospital, maintaining that patrols are regularly carried out in Charite's vicinity.

A Sputnik correspondent on the scene reports no sighting of police officers in or around the hospital.

The Russian opposition figure fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow and was hospitalized after an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk. Navalny's spokeswoman alleged immediately that he may have been poisoned, but Omsk doctors said there were no traces of poison in Navalny's blood or urine and suggested metabolic disbalance and low sugar level as the main working diagnosis.

On Saturday, Navalny was transported to the Charite clinic in Berlin, where doctors said he appears to have experienced being intoxicated with cholinesterase inhibitors.

