Germany Refuses To Give Russia Data On Navalny, Claiming Secrecy - Russia's Envoy To OPCW

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 05:12 PM

Germany Refuses to Give Russia Data on Navalny, Claiming Secrecy - Russia's Envoy to OPCW

Germany is refusing to share its information on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny with Moscow, claiming that it is state secret, Alexander Shulgin, Russia's envoy to Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, said Friday

"Our German colleagues refuse to share materials with us bilaterally, claiming that there is some state secret and so on. But if they bring all of this to the OPCW, maybe, they will remember their obligations as the party to the Chemical Weapons Convention," Shulgin said as aired on Channel Pervy.

"Our German colleagues refuse to share materials with us bilaterally, claiming that there is some state secret and so on. But if they bring all of this to the OPCW, maybe, they will remember their obligations as the party to the Chemical Weapons Convention," Shulgin said as aired on Channel Pervy.

More Stories From World

