Germany Refutes Turkish Claim About Open Way To EU

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 07:38 PM

False Turkish claims that the way to the European Union is wide open puts migrants in a difficult position, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters on Monday

"Migrants and refugees are being told in Turkey that the way to the EU is open, which, of course, is not true. This puts people ...

in a very difficult position and presents a challenge to Greece," he said.

Seibert added that the German government was well aware of the "unquiet situation" on the Greek-Turkish border, where thousands of migrants have amassed in the hope of crossing into Europe.

Greece has declared the migrant buildup a threat to national security. Tens of thousands were stopped from entering Greece in the past few days, prompting the government to stop processing asylum claims for a month.

