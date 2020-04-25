Germany Registers 179 More Coronavirus-Related Deaths Taking Toll to 5,500 - Authorities

Germany's coronavirus death toll has reached 5,500 people after an additional 179 deaths were reported by Robert Koch Institut (RKI)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Germany's coronavirus death toll has reached 5,500 people after an additional 179 deaths were reported by Robert Koch Institut (RKI).

The number of cases meanwhile increased by 2,055 reaching a total of 152,438, according to the data compiled by Germany's leading public health institution as of midnight Saturday (22:00 GMT).

The overall number of recoveries has reached around 109,800 after some 3,000 additional people were discharged with negative test results.

Germany's southern region of Bavaria remains the worst affected, accounting for more than 40,000 cases.