Germany Registers 31 Cases of Brain Thrombosis After AstraZeneca Vaccination - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Germany's Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) has registered 31 cases of brain thrombosis after the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, resulting in nine casualties, Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, 31 people, mostly women under 55 years of age, had suffered from cerebral venous sinus thrombosis after being vaccinated with AstraZeneca. Another 19 patients showed abnormally low levels of thrombocytes in the blood, nine people died.

Complications were identified in two men, 36 and 57 years old, and 29 women in the age group of 20 to 63.

In response, some German local vaccination centers have suspended the use of the vaccine for certain age groups.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced that it has been investigating incidents when patients suffered from blood clotting after receiving shots from the same batch of AstraZeneca vaccine in several EU countries.

Earlier in March, the agency green-lit the use of the vaccine on the grounds that its benefits outweigh possible negative effects.

Several European countries, including Austria, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Denmark, Bulgaria, Norway, Iceland, Slovenia, Cyprus, Italy, France, Germany and Spain, temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca, but some have since resumed after receiving the EMA approval.

On Monday, Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) recommended to pause inoculating Canadians under the age of 55 with AstraZeneca citing safety concerns. Following the recommendation, Alberta, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador provinces announced a temporary suspension of vaccination with AstraZeneca.