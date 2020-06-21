UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Registers 687 New COVID-19 Positive Tests As Case Total Reaches 189,822 - RKI

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 10:10 AM

Germany Registers 687 New COVID-19 Positive Tests as Case Total Reaches 189,822 - RKI

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Germany since the start of the outbreak has risen by 687 over the preceding 24 hours to 189,822, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Sunday as the disease continues to spread in pronounced clusters across the country.

The latest increase to the country's coronavirus disease case total is slightly above the 601 new positive tests reported by the institute on Saturday.

The RKI also revised the country's COVID-19 death toll, which stands at 8,882 as of Sunday. This is one below the 8,883 deaths reported as of Saturday, although no explanation was given for the change.

According to domestic media reports, more than 1,000 cases of the disease have been reported among employees of a meat processing plant in Rheda-Wiedenbruck, in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Other clusters have emerged over recent days in the cities of Berlin and Gottingen.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that most large events in Germany will be canceled until the end of October due to the current pandemic. The country's topflight soccer league, the Bundesliga, is currently completing its season without fans in attendance.

Related Topics

Germany Gottingen Berlin Angela Merkel October Sunday Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

Education and Human Resources Council, chaired by ..

9 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Char ..

10 hours ago

Govt decides to reopen int'l flights to return of ..

10 hours ago

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

11 hours ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.