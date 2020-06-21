Germany Registers 687 New COVID-19 Positive Tests as Case Total Reaches 189,822 - RKI

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Germany since the start of the outbreak has risen by 687 over the preceding 24 hours to 189,822, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Sunday as the disease continues to spread in pronounced clusters across the country.

The latest increase to the country's coronavirus disease case total is slightly above the 601 new positive tests reported by the institute on Saturday.

The RKI also revised the country's COVID-19 death toll, which stands at 8,882 as of Sunday. This is one below the 8,883 deaths reported as of Saturday, although no explanation was given for the change.

According to domestic media reports, more than 1,000 cases of the disease have been reported among employees of a meat processing plant in Rheda-Wiedenbruck, in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Other clusters have emerged over recent days in the cities of Berlin and Gottingen.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that most large events in Germany will be canceled until the end of October due to the current pandemic. The country's topflight soccer league, the Bundesliga, is currently completing its season without fans in attendance.