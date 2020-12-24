Germany Registers First Case of 'UK' Coronavirus Strain - Reports

The first case of a "UK" strain of coronavirus in Germany was recorded in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bild reported, citing a spokesperson for the state's health ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The first case of a "UK" strain of coronavirus in Germany was recorded in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bild reported, citing a spokesperson for the state's health ministry.

A woman with a "UK" strain arrived in Frankfurt am Main airport from the UK on December 20. She is now isolated at home.