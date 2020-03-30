Germany Registers More Than 4,500 New COVID-19 Cases, 66 Fatalities Over Past 24 Hours

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has increased by 4,751 to 57,298 in Germany, while the death toll has reached 455 with 66 of them being registered in the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said on Monday.

According to the institute's data, the largest numbers have been recorded in Bavaria (total of 13,989 cases), North Rhine-Westphalia (12,178) and Baden-Wurttemberg (10,943). Berlin has confirmed 2,464 cases.

Germany is the third most affected country in Europe after Italy and Spain in terms of number of COVID-19 patients and the fifth on a global scale.