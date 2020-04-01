UrduPoint.com
Germany Registers Over 5,400 New COVID-19 Cases, 149 Fatalities Over Past 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 5,453 to 67,366 while the death toll has risen by 149 to 732 in the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, the institute, which is part of the German Health Ministry and tasked with monitoring the coronavirus situation, reported that the country had confirmed a total of 61,913 cases and 583 fatalities.

According to the most recent data, the largest numbers have been recorded in Bavaria (16,497), North Rhine-Westphalia (14,351) and Baden-Wurttemberg (13,410). Berlin has 2,754 cases.

Germany is the third most affected country in Europe after Italy and Spain in terms of number of COVID-19 patients.

As of Wednesday, nearly 860,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, and over 42,300 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

