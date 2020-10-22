UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Registers Record 11,287 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day - Robert Koch Institute

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:30 AM

Germany Registers Record 11,287 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Germany has confirmed 11,287 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total count reaching 392,049, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by 30 to 9,905 people within the same period of time.

Some 306,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 7,595 new coronavirus cases and 39 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 41.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.13 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Germany Same March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etisalat Group posts 6 pct growth in Q3 consolidat ..

7 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

8 hours ago

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

9 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

9 hours ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

9 hours ago

Opposition responsible for ruining institutions wi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.