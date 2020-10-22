Germany Registers Record 11,287 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Germany has confirmed 11,287 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total count reaching 392,049, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by 30 to 9,905 people within the same period of time.

Some 306,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 7,595 new coronavirus cases and 39 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 41.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.13 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.