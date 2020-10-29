Germany Registers Record 16,774 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Germany has confirmed 16,774 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total count reaching 481,013, the Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The death toll has grown by 89 to 10,272 people within the same period of time.

More than 339,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 14,964 new coronavirus cases and 27 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 44.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.17 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.