Germany Registers Record 236,120 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Germany has registered 236,120 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Germany has surpassed 10.4 million.

The death toll has risen by 164 to 118,334 people within the same period of time.

Like many other countries, Germany is now facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic linked to the spread of the Omicron strain.