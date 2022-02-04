UrduPoint.com

Germany Registers Record 248,838 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Institute

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Germany has registered 248,838 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Germany has reached 10,671,602 million.

The death toll has risen by 170 to 118,504 people within the same period of time.

Like many other countries, Germany is now facing a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic linked to the spread of the Omicron strain.

