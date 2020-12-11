UrduPoint.com
Germany Registers Record 29,875 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Germany has confirmed 29,875 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total count reaching 1,272,078, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The death toll has grown by 598 to 20,970 people within the same period of time.

More than 942,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 23,679 new coronavirus cases and 440 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 69.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.58 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

