Germany Registers Record 33,777 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Germany has confirmed 33,777 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total count reaching 1,439,938, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The death toll has grown by 813 to 24,938 people within the same period of time. More than 1.06 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country recorded 26,923 new coronavirus cases, with 698 fatalities.

Amid the new spike in the COVID-19 cases, Germany introduced a new lockdown starting from December 16 until January 10.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 74.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.66 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.