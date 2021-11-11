Germany Registers Record 50,196 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Germany has registered 50,196 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Germany currently stands at 4,894,250.

The death toll has risen by 235 to 97,198 people within the same period of time.

More than 4.4 million German citizens have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 251.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.07 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.