UrduPoint.com

Germany Registers Record 50,196 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:40 AM

Germany Registers Record 50,196 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Institute

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Germany has registered 50,196 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Germany currently stands at 4,894,250.

The death toll has risen by 235 to 97,198 people within the same period of time.

More than 4.4 million German citizens have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 251.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.07 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World German Germany Same March 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2021

17 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th November 2021

1 hour ago
 Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hail ..

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hails UAE’s strategies to invest ..

8 hours ago
 UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship ..

UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship title for second consecutive y ..

9 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders t ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders to explore future opportunities ..

9 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia&#039;s southern region with b ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.