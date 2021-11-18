UrduPoint.com

Germany Registers Record 65,371 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Institute

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:30 AM

Germany Registers Record 65,371 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Institute

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Germany has registered 65,371 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Germany currently stands at 5,195,321.

The death toll has risen by 264 to 98,538 people within the same period of time.

More than 4.56 million German citizens have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

A day earlier, the country recorded 52,826 new COVID-19 cases and 294 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 254.92 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.12 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

