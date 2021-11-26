UrduPoint.com

Germany Registers Record 76,414 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Institute

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Germany has registered 76,414 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Germany currently stands at 5,650,170.

The death toll has risen by 357 to 100,476 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country recorded 75,961 new COVID-19 cases and 351 fatalities.

Like many other countries, Germany is currently facing the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which bring record numbers of new cases.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 259.94 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.18 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

