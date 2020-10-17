Germany Registers Record 7,830 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day - Robert Koch Institute

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Germany has confirmed 7,830 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total count reaching 356,387, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by 33 to 9,767 people within the same period of time.

Some 290,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 7,334 new coronavirus cases and 24 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 39.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.1 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

