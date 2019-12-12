UrduPoint.com
Germany Regrets 'Groundless' Diplomats Expulsion From Russia - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 58 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 03:39 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Germany regrets Russia's decision to expel two German diplomats as a response measure, it believes that this step is groundless and produces a wrong signal, a spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry told reporters on Thursday after Moscow declared two employees of the German Embassy personae non grata, giving them seven days to leave the country.

Russia's decision came as a response to the expulsion of two diplomats from Germany earlier in December over Russian officials' alleged involvement in the killing of a Georgian national in Berlin in August and Russia's alleged lack of cooperation on the investigation.

"The government takes note regretfully of the Russian government's decision to declare two employees of the German Embassy personae non grata. This sends a wrong signal, and this is unjustified," the spokeswoman said.

Germany retains the right for further steps in light of the investigation, she added.

